MSHSL Calls Emergency Meeting for Monday, September 16th

Meeting will discuss return of football and volleyball

FARGO, N.D. — The Minnesota State High School League Board President Blaine Novak called a special meeting with the Board of Directors for Monday, September 21st, at 9 A.M.

After a work meeting on Tuesday, Novak and the Board decided to revisit the decision of football and volleyball playing in the spring.

A vote on Monday could change the original decision and have both sports return this fall.