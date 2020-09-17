NDSU, UND Practice Hours Increased After NCAA Announces College Basketball Return

College Basketball start date is November 26th

FARGO, N.D. — Thanksgiving Eve will never be the same as the NCAA Division One Council gifted college basketball fans with a November 25th start date. The day before america enjoys some delicious turkey.

The season starts 15 days later than originally scheduled.

Teams can only play a max of 24 games four less than usual. With just four non-conference games.

No scrimmages or exhibitions games are allowed. There’s still many questions left to be answered.

However, NDSU and UND can increase their practice time from four to eight hours a week. A positive both teams are embracing through the unknown.

“We can do some more walk troughs. We can do some more skill development,” Bison men’s basketball coach Dave Richman said. “Ultimately, we can still get out there and compete a little bit. We have a group that are very excited about it. I think its a group that’s talented but anyone can pull up our roster and a box score to see we have inexperience and we need to take advantage of every developmental period that we can.”

“We just haven’t had a lot of time with these guys. Our time is on the court,” Fighting Hawks men’s basketball coach Paul Sather said. “That’s when we get it and so to increase that time to eight hours, I’m excited about that because it just gives us more time to be with them, get to know them and be around them.”

Both programs intend to play the max number of games.