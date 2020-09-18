Cass County seeking input on speed limit changes to paved highways

A total of seven Cass County highways meet the state's conditions for raising the speed limit.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The Cass County Highway Department is considering changing the speed limit to 65 mph on certain county paved highways.

The state currently allows county paved highways to have a maximum speed limit of 65 mph, but not all highways are candidates for raising the speed limit.

Highways must meet certain design, safety and road hazard conditions before the speed limit can be changed.

Cass 6 from ND18 to Cass 38

Cass 10 from Wheatland to Mapleton

Cass 4 from ND 38 to Argusville

Cass 26 from Barnes County to I-29

Cass 38 from ND46 to I-94

Cass 11 from Mapleton to Cass 4

Cass 15 from Kindred to I-94

The Cass County Highway Department is asking the public to provide opinions on changing the speed limit on these seven highways. An online poll is available here.