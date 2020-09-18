Thief River Falls man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Roggenbuck's sentencing will be at a later date.

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn.–A Thief River Falls man has plead guilty to two counts of production and attempted production of child pornograpahy.

According to the guilty plea, 38-year-old Benjamin Joseph Roggenbuck used or attempted to use two prepubescent minor children to produce sexually explicit conduct between November 2012 and February 2020. Additionaly, Roggenbuck admitted to possessing and distributing child pornography.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing sexual exploitation of children.

Roggenbuck was arrested during an investigation conducted by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Thief River Falls Police Department.

Roggenbuck was indicted on August 10, 2020 and entered his guilty plea on September 17, 2020. Roggenbuck’s sentencing will be at a later date.