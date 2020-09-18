Wentz’s AO1 Charity Has First Golf Outing At Oxbow

The first golf put on by Carson Wentz's foundation was held at Oxbow Country Club on Friday

OXBOW, ND – The AO1 charity was back for another event in the FM area, this time on the links at Oxbow Country Club. After COVID-19 forced the organization to cancel their annual celebrity softball game back in may, another idea came to mind.

“So we were trying to be creative in finding a way to come back and golf was probably the most safest and efficient way to do it with a short program afterwards,” said Carson Wentz’s brother Zach.

It’s great, especially for a great cause like this,” said former teammate of Wentz, Chris Maragos. “To see what Carson and Madison are doing here with the foundation is tremendous and all the support here by the local people is really cool and awesome to see for a great cause.”

The first ever charity golf tournament for the foundation featured a stacked day: a four person scramble with 36 teams, then a dinner followed by a silent auction open to anyone who wanted to claim some Carson Wentz memorabilia.

“Also have Carson and his wife Madison hop on for 20, 30 minutes and check in with us,” said Wentz.

The foundation’s mission is to uplift individuals and communities around the world. They do this through three different ministries: one in Philadelphia, one in Haiti, and another right here in North Dakota.

“There is an outdoor ministry where we take kids right here in our own backyard,” said Wentz. “Kids with significant medical history. Take them outdoors: camping, hunting, fishing. We have an outdoor camp, as well.”

“To be a part of that is just really rewarding,” Maragos said. “It’s humbling to even be a part of some work like that to maybe make an impact far beyond our border of states or even our country lines and across the world. It’s been awesome.”

