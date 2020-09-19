Family-owned pumpkin patch Lil’ Bitz opens for the season

FARGO, N.D. — Lil’ Bitz Pumpkin Patch is now open for the season.

There are over 25 things for visitors to do, including hay rides, walking through the corn maze, and picking their own pumpkins.

The activities offered are designed to be enjoyed by all age groups with something for everyone.

The pumpkin patch will be open on the weekends, with their last day being on Halloween.

“I like to say that this is a stroller to wheelchair event. We make sure that if you want to put a piece of chalk in your hand and draw, there’s a space for you to do it,” said Lil’ Bitz Co-Owner Mary Hoglund.

General admission is 9 dollars for everyone over the age of one and includes all of the attractions.