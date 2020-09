I-94 westbound lanes remain closed after semi hits overpass

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a semi hauling an excavator struck the overpass at mile marker 342 on I-94 Westbound Friday evening.

Both westbound lanes are closed and officials say they will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

They urge drivers to use caution if traveling through the area one mile west of Main Avenue.

Photo credit: North Dakota Highway Patrol.