WNBA Postpones Lynx-Storm Game Over COVID-19 Concerns
The decision came as the teams were getting set for game 1 of the WNBA semifinals
The WNBA called off the first game of the semifinals between the Lynx and Storm over COVID-19 concerns after a few Seattle players received inconclusive tests for the Coronavirus. The league announced that those specific players are in isolation undergoing more testing. Game two of the series is scheduled for Tuesday and status of this first one remains up in the air.