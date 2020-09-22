Libertarian Vice Presidential nominee Spike Cohen to visit Fargo

Courtesy: Spike Cohen/Facebook

FARGO, N.D. – Jeremy “Spike” Cohen will be in Fargo on Wednesday for a Bus Tour 2.0 event.

The Libertarian is campaigning to become Jo Jorgenson’s Vice President.

Cohen will speak on “things that are important in your life” including education, health care and taxes according to the event’s Facebook page.

The 38-year-old owned a web design business, but later sold it when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2016. Cohen is also the co-founder of Muddied Waters Media where he hosts The Muddied Waters of Freedom podcast.

The event begins at 6:00 PM and is expected to go until 8:00.

For more information, email events@jo20.com or click here.