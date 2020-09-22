Spring FCS Playoffs Finalized

16 teams: Bracket reveal on April 18th

(NCAA) The NCAA Division One Board of Directors finalized the plan for a spring FCS Playoffs.

The changes include a smaller bracket that includes 16 teams verses the usual 24. 11 will be automatic bids the rest at-large berths.

The bracket will be announced April 18th and the exact championship date is being targeted for a mid-May date with the location yet to be determined.

All 13 FCS conferences have postponed their league seasons to the spring and are now determining schedules..