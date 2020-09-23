Alerus extends Alerus Center sponsorship by 10 years

Alerus is continuing their sponsorship agreement with Alerus Center in 2 million dollar agreement

GRAND FORKS, N.D.- For almost 20 years, the Alerus Center has been partnering with Alerus to bring entertainment to the Grand Forks area.

Alerus is not ready to give up their sponsorship spot just yet.

Alerus, Alerus Center and the venue’s management company Spectra announcing a two million dollar, ten year extension to the naming rights. The operators say they are proud to call Alerus a true partner

Alerus is updating signage throughout the multi-purpose facility to celebrate the naming rights extension.

“The energy of a live event is like nothing else. We are proud to host these events that drive economic impact, make a difference in our community, and create lifelong memories for guests and fans,” Alerus Center General Manager Anna Rosburg said.

Events at the Alerus Center brings in tens of thousands of people and dollars to the community every year

The commitment from Alerus will go until December 2031.