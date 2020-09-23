NDSU’s Watson Taking WR Role to Another Level With Maturity

Coming off season leading the team in receiving yards and touchdowns

FARGO, N.D. — 2019 was a breakout year for North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson. Watson became a primary target for quarterback, Trey Lance, in his first full season as a starter.

The second team all-Missouri Valley selection led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns as a replacement to All-American and Green Bay Packers receiver, Darrius Shepherd.

With great success comes the right mentality and going into his second year as starter, offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl says Watson has taken his role to a whole new level..

“Him figuring it out and figuring out what it takes to be a successful Bison,” Roehl said. “Now, him being more of an upperclassman, having younger guys below him and being one of the older guys in the receiver room having some success, he sees it as his turn to be one of those leaders.”

“This isn’t something you that can just say ‘oh I can do this today, I’ll just get through this.’ You can’t get through anything here,” Watson said. “You have to be all in. Something coach Roehl always says is we get to do this, we don’t have to do this, we get to do this every single day so that just the mentality you have to have.”

Phoenix Sproles will line up on the other side.