Ongoing Fargo drug investigation leads to significant seizure of drugs

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department, with the help from several other agencies, served three search warrants on Tuesday as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

The warrants, which were conducted at two residences and one local hotel, recovered approximately 1,400 M30 Fentanyl pills, nearly two ounces of Heroin, a few grams of Methamphetamine, a small amount of Marijuana, a Glock 9mm pistol and $51,785 in cash.

Authorities say the M30 Fentanyl pills are an important seizure as they have been linked to several recent overdoses in the area.

As a result of the investigation, several people are facing state and federal charges. Additional charges may also be added as the investigation continues.

The Fargo Police Department was assisted by the Cass County Drug Task Force, the Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force and the Red River Valley SWAT Team.