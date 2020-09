FARGO, ND — Two Fargo police officers likely saved a woman from drowning in the Red River Wednesday morning.The officers responded to the 100 blk. of 2nd St. S to look for a woman who was suicidal.

When they got to the woman, she was in the river, up to her neck.

Officer Brady Holte went into the river and pulled the woman toward officer Scott Normandin, who helped get her to the riverbank.

The woman was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.