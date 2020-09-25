Essentia Health begins flu vaccinations

FARGO, N.D.–Community members can now begin receiving flu shots at Essentia Health.

The flu shot is recommended for anyone six months and older, including those with compromised immune systems and chronic medical conditions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone looking to receive a flu shot must make an appointment prior to arriving at a clinic.

The Essentia Health 32nd Avenue Clinic is offering flu shot Saturday appointments on September 26 and October 3, 7 and 14 for those who cannot make an appointment during the week.

Additionally, flu shots can be given upon request at any scheduled clinic visit.

All flu shot opportunities can be found at essentiahealth.org/flu.