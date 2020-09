Fargo man assaulted in Harwood Friday morning

HARWOOD, N.D.–A man was taken to a local hospital after being assaulted in Harwood Friday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Casey Lusk of Harwood reportedly struck a 38-year-old Fargo man in the head with a pool cue at the Harwood Grill and Saloon.

The Fargo man was taken to Sanford Health for his injuries.

Lusk was arrested for aggravated assault. Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.