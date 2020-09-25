Shanley Volleyball’s Friederichs Ready for Opportunity at Division One Level With St. Thomas

Committed to the Tommies This Week

FARGO, N.D. — Committing to the division one level from high school is no easy task, however, Shanley Volleyball’s, Lander Friederichs, made it happen with a strong support system and taking advantage of those extra opportunities.

Since reaching out to St Thomas volleyball coach, Tanh Pham, her sophomore year, Shanley middle hitter, Lander Friederichs, knew becoming a Tommie was a real possibility. After making a campus visit, the all-EDC member stood out.

“My positive attitude I’m a hard worker,” Friederichs said. “I’m willing to try new things and I’m pretty coachable so I think that definitely helps and that helped me and Tanh (Pham) get along well from the get-go.

Once Friederichs gets to St. Paul next fall, she’ll be part of a program transitioning into their first year in division one.

“I’m really excited to be a part of it. I think its really cool that I’m part of that first freshman class that’s coming in,” Friederichs said. “I think starting something new like that is a cool experience.”

Going from division three, MIAC, to the Summit League is a jump in competitiveness and the jump, however, its something Friederichs says only helps her improve.

“I think its great for the program just with how successful they’ve been,” Friederichs said. “I think for me its just a super great opportunity to be pushed to the next level.”

The two-time captain is in the middle of a senior season playing through a pandemic. Getting the chance to solidify her future is something Friederichs doesn’t take for granted.

“Its definitely a relief just with all the unknowns right now,” Friederichs said. “Who knows if everything is going to get shut down again. It’s nice to know I have those next four years of my volleyball career.”

Now that Friederichs is committed, the four-year varsity member is not letting the extra attention impact her game.

“I’m just going to go in and focus on my game. Block the outside world out and just do my thing.”

Through eight matches this season, the Deacons have an 5 and 3 record. Friederichs has 69 kills and 20 assists..