West Fargo Police still searching for suspects who broke into 17 vehicles in one day

UPDATE: The West Fargo Police Department is still searching for the suspects responsible for breaking into 17 vehicles on September 16.

Police believe at least six suspects were going through vehicles for valuable items.

West Fargo Police have a video that shows at least one vehicle driving through the Elmwood and Goldenwood areas at the time of the break-ins. The vehicle is described as a small, dark, 4-door car.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Joe Birrenkott at 701-433-5562.

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Police Department says 17 vehicles were broken into in the Goldenwood and Elmwood areas.

The break-ins occurred late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.

Several home security systems caught multiple suspects rummaging through mostly unlocked vehicles for valuable items. The suspects have not been identified yet.

Anyone in the area is asked to check home camera systems for any sign of the suspects. Anyone who can help identify them is asked to contact the non-emergency police line at 701-433-5500.

West Fargo Police remind residents to remove valuable items from vehicles and ensure all doors are locked.