Buffalo River Pumpkin Patch opens for the season

BUFFALO RIVER PUMPKIN PATCH, GLYNDON, M.N.– Despite cooler weather, the Buffalo River Pumpkin Patch still had a successful opening weekend.

The pumpkin patch off of Highway 10 in Glyndon has many activities for kids including a barrel car ride, a trike track, and of course, the pumpkin patch where kids can pick their own pumpkins.

There’s also several different options food and a gift shop.

The owners say that their favorite part of having the pumpkin patch is watching the kids have fun and enjoying the activities.

“We try to add something every year. This year we added an enchanted trail towards the back of the pumpkin patch,” said Co-Owner Mindy Halvorson.

The pumpkin patch is in its 17th year of operation, and will close for the year on October 31st.