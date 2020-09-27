Cass County 4-H hosted annual awards ceremony online

CASS COUNTY, FARGO, N.D.– The Cass County 4-H youth program hosted its Annual Awards Ceremony virtually this year.

The online ceremony showcased photos from past events and presented awards and scholarships to participants.

Several clubs were recognized and earned achievement awards for their service and engagement with the 4-H program.

Volunteers who have worked with the program for over a year also earned awards for years of service.

Cass County Extension Agent Sarah McNaughton congratulated participants, saying, “and let’s give a virtual round of applause to all of our Cass County 4-H’ers who received an award today.”

Two teens who earned awards will be heading to a national conference in Washington D.C. next summer.