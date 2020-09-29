After Successful 2019 Seasons, Gindorff, Babicz, Ready to Be Top Options at Tight End

Gindorff, Babich combined for 11 touchdowns last season

FARGO, N.D. — One of the many reasons why North Dakota State football continues its success year after year is the depth the Bison create. At the tight end position its no different.

Standing at 6’6”, juniors Noah Gindorff and Josh Babicz are ready for it to be their time with the departure of Ben Ellefson to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both have already found success, producing in all 16 games last season, combining for 11 touchdowns.

Showing their ability in the pass and blocking game gave Gindorff confidence heading into a year where the duo are the top two options.

“Being able to see all the different looks in real time because its way different in practice as much as we try to emulate the looks we can get,” Gindorff said. “When you get to Saturday that’s a different beast. Getting use to that pace and being able to see myself make some plays last year was a big confidence boost.”

“Their big level talent because they are true technicians in the blocking game but then also route running catch radius,” Offensive Coordinator Tyler Roehl said. “Big physical guys you can use down in the red zone and create mismatches.”

“Just walking open targets. Trey (Lance) finds them all the time and hits them,” receiver Phoenix Sproles said. “They have the ability to make guys miss. Being 6’6” and having the ability to make guys miss is scary and for us that makes our offense a whole lot easier.”

