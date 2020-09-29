Fargo Force Release Home Schedule

54-game season starting November 6th

FARGO, N.D — (FORCE PR) The Fargo Force have released their 27 Home schedule for the 20-21 regular season. The United States Hockey League recently decided to push back the start of the regular season due to Covid-19 related reasons, resulting in a 54-game schedule. The Force will open-up their regular season at home versus the Lincoln Stars on Fri., Nov. 6 at 7:05 PM.

Click here to view all home dates

The Fargo Force will play 12 Friday games, 10 Saturday games, 4 Thursday games, and a Tuesday game. All home games will be played at Scheels Arena in Fargo. One change to make note of, ALL Saturday games will begin at 6:05 PM! All other games (with exception to Sunday, February 14, 5:05 PM) start at the normal 7:05 puck drop.

Our number one goal this season is making our fans feel comfortable and safe while attending Force hockey games. Due to Covid-19, there will be some expected changes made in-order to achieve this goal. We are following all CDC guidelines and consulting with Fargo Cass County Public Health for a safe return to play:

Reduced capacity and social distance seating

Masks are highly encouraged but not required

Working towards touch-less-payment options at concession stands as well as touch-less equipment in our restrooms.

Increased sanitation stations around the concourse

We will continue to consult with FCCPH, as these protocols are subject to change throughout the year.

The Fargo Force front office staff is working to put together a promotional night schedule which will include some popular past promotions like Hometown Heroes, Dash 4 Cash, and Wiener Dog Races just to name a few. The promotional schedule will be released at a later date along with ticket and parking information.

Tickets for all regular season games will go on-sale Monday October 5th at 11am.

Season tickets for the 2020-2021 season are currently on sale and all ticket information and pricing can be found on the official Fargo Force website.