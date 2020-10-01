West Fargo Police selling pink patches for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

West Fargo is the only North Dakota police department to participate in the Pink Patch Project

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Police Department is doing its part in raising awareness for breast cancer.

A pink version of the department’s patch will be sold throughout October.

The patches are available for 10 (cash) dollars each at the West Fargo Police Department at 800 Fourth Avenue East.

You can stop by from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to pick one up.

Patches are also available at the West Fargo and Osgood Sandy’s Donuts shops.

All proceeds from the sale will go to the Edith Sanford Breast Center, which improves access to breast care and research.

“We have a goal this year. We’re hoping that the community will help us out. We want to raise over $1,000 this year. We were a little short of that last year; we had just a little under $750. So, come out and purchase those pink patches, and 100 percent of the funds go to Edith Sanford Breast Center,” said West Fargo Police Asst. Chief Jerry Boyer.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States, according to the CDC.