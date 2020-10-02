Senator Cramer Calls Judge Barrett An “Oustanding” Choice For SCOTUS

The Judiciary Committee has set confirmation hearings to start October 12th.

BISMARCK, N.D.- North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer sits down with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Cramer says he had a wonderful talk with her and is supportive of her nomination.

However, he says his decision on voting to confirm her will remain secret for respect for his colleagues in the Judiciary Committee.

Cramer says the committee will have the opportunity to ask deeper questions.

He adds he’s also keeping his decision under wraps out of respect for North Dakotans who will be able to watch the process.

“We all get to participate in this incredible system of ours where self-governance really is available for people who will exercise it. So, I prefer not to state my position,” said North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer.