Game “Slowing Down” for Moorhead’s Feeney Heading into Senior Season at Quarterback

Feeney committed to University of North Dakota this summer

MOORHEAD, Minn — Its game week for high school football teams around the state of Minnesota. The Moorhead Spuds kick off a six -week schedule starting Friday. The buzz around the Spuds heading into a new season is at the quarterback position.

After committing to play for North Dakota this summer, Trey Feeney returns under center for his third year as starter. Feeney is coming off a career year, combining for almost 3500 total yards, 42 touchdowns, completing 71 percent of his passes and leading the Spuds to a section championship.

Trey’s dad and head coach, Kevin Feeney, agree one part of his game has come the furthest.

“His preparation has been top notch throughout this summer,” coach Feeney said. “He put a lot of expectations on himself as far as changing his body and making sure that he was explosiveness and as ready mentality as he possibly can. His preparation and film study has been really good and I think the game has really slowed down for him. I’m excited to see what he can do on Friday nights.”

“When I started my sophomore year, it was really fast and I was really just moving along with the game,” Trey Feeney said. “Now its a lot more reading keys and the game has slowed down for me. I’m definitely using that to my advantage this year.”

“He’s a really good player. He throws really good. Rushing, throwing, he does it all,” receiver Blake Walthall said. “We have really good chemistry. It really fits for us and its fun playing with him.”

The Spuds open up at Buffalo.