NDSU’s Noland Expected to Be Next QB1 This Spring

Noland was back-up to Trey Lance in 2019 who declared for the draft

FARGO, N.D. — With quarterback, Trey Lance, heading to the NFL Draft. The keys to the Bison offense are expected to be handed to Zeb Noland, — who spent all of the 2019 season and this fall playing back-up.

The senior came to NDSU as a transfer from Iowa State and the Big 12 in the spring of 2019. In five games as QB 1 with the Cyclones, Noland threw for 722 yards and four touchdowns.

When practice starts up again in January, Noland will have two full years in the west coast system.

Because of familiarity, head coach Matt Entz says the offense won’t change much under center.

<“Zeb has an extremely strong arm. Extremely accurate. Understands the offense,” Entz said. “I think he can be involved in the quarterback run game like we’ve utilized Trey (Lance) in the past. Some of it depends on where were at offensively but he’s been here for a year-and-a-half almost two years now so you saw this fall his knowledge of the offense really start to show itself.”

Noah sanders is the only other QB with more than a year of experience.