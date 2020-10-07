UND Hockey, Davies Product, Tyler Kleven goes second round to Ottawa in 2020 NHL Entry Draft

Becomes third Fargo, N.D., native to be drafted

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – (UND Athletics) Freshman defenseman Tyler Kleven was selected in the second round by the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday morning.

Kleven, who is the 42nd ranked North American skater per NHL’s Central Scouting prior to the draft, joins teammate Jake Sanderson as selections in the event by the Senators and becomes the fifth American drafted.

The Fargo, N.D., native is the third player from the city to be chosen in the draft, joining Paul Gaustad (2000 7th Round, Buffalo) and Danny Irmen (2003 3rd Round, Minnesota).

Prior to UND, Kleven played for the U.S. Under 18 National Development Team Program, where he skated in 45 games with the and recorded two goals and ten assists for 12 points. The Fargo native logged 52 games with the U-17 team the season prior, scoring three goals and adding five assists for eight points.