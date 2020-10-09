Man arrested during attempted burglary Friday morning

FARGO, N.D.–A man was arrested Friday morning after being caught attempting to break into a garage.

The Fargo Police Department received a call about a man on someone’s deck “acting out of control” knocking things off the deck and attempting to break into a detached garage.

The caller also informed police that the man attempted to break into a nearby vehicle and caused damaged to the window.

When officers arrived, they quickly located the man who then attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended a short time later near 8 Avenue and 17 Street S.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Blake Peterson, was arrested for attempted burglary, attempted unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and refusal to halt.

Fargo Police commended the caller for providing dispatch with adequate information about Peterson which allowed the officers to quickly locate and apprehend him.