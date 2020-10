North Dakota HS Football Roundup

Sheyenne, West Fargo, Kindred, Fargo South come out with Wins

FARGO, N.D. — It was a Friday night of intriguing match-ups in North Dakota high school football.

Sheyenne shutout Davies 29-0 making the Mustangs the only remaining unbeaten left in the EDC.

West Fargo edged Shanley on the road, 35-21.

Fargo South improved their win streak to three taking down Grand Forks Red River, 28-0.

Kindred improved to 4-0 with a 38-19 win over Wahpeton at home.