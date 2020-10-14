Moorhead Boys Soccer Advance, Girls Upset in Section 8AA Playoffs

Boys play again next Tuesday at home

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Boys Soccer advances on in the Section 8AA Playoffs with a 3-0 win over Elk River. Second half goals scored by Saif Allawi and Jibriel Geto. The Spuds will play next at home on Tuesday in the next round.

The Moorhead Girls Soccer team as a three seed were upset by Brainerd in a 1-0 loss. The Spuds gave up just their fourth goal all season. Olivia Watson was held scoreless after scoring 41 regular season goals. The Spuds end their season with the only loss after riding a 10-game win streak into the postseason.