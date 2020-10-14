Suspect in Grafton drive-by shooting in custody

Police say the shooting happened before 10:30 a.m.

UPDATE: On Facebook, the Grafton Police Department said the drive-by shooting suspect is in custody and more information will come.

GRAFTON, N.D. — The Grafton Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in a drive-by shooting.

They say it happened shortly before 10:30 this morning.

Grafton Public Schools went into a lockdown and were told to shelter in place.

Police say the shooting was targeted and the victim and suspect know each other.

The investigation is being assisted by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Border Patrol among others.