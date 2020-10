ND high school football roundup

Sheyenne, Davies and Hillsboro-Central Valley picked up wins on Friday night.

FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne won back-to-back EDC titles with a 42-14 win over Fargo South.

Davies took the second spot in the conference after the regular season with a 42-28 win over rival Shanley.

In a top-three matchup, No. 2 Hillsboro-Central Valley took down No. 3 Kindred 21-6.