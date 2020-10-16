Police looking for Moorhead drive-by shooting suspect

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Moorhead.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of 10th Street South at 5:35.

Authorities say a man has a non-life threatening wound to his leg and was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses describe the suspect’s vehicle as a silver or light blue sedan possibly without license plates that drove away quickly after the shooting.

Police say this was not a random shooting and believe there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information on what happened, call Moorhead Police at 218-299-5120.