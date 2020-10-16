Vikings Hold Normal Practice Thursday; Game With Falcons on Sunday Still On

Falcons had personnel test positive for COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — As the week six match-up between the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons get closer, — both sides are in very different situations. While the Vikings practiced as normal, the Falcons shut down their facility as precaution after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Having scares with the virus before, it’s nothing new for the Vikes, who had to shut down its facility after playing the Tennessee Titans in week three when the Titans had an outbreak.

As of now, Sunday’s game is still on and its business as usual for the purple.

“It doesn’t effect us at all right now. We’ll see what happens. For us right now, its just prepare for the game just like we would any other week, receiver Adam Thielen said. “We’ll figure it out as we go. This season, really any season you just prepare. You do what you can. You try to control what you can control and let everything else play itself out. That’s the best way to go about each week.

This is the final game before the Vikings hit their bye week.