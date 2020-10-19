Cass County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in Horace burglaries

HORACE, N.D.–The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying possible suspects who burglarized three residential homes in Horace.

The burglaries happened on Lost River Road between October 14 and October 15.

The Sheriff’s Office is unsure of how many suspects there are, but says at least one has a significant cut to one or both of their hands and may have been traveling on a bicycle the night of the burglaries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Greg Smith at 701-241-5884.