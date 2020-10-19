Mayville State Alum Anderson Gets Ready for First World Series Appearance

Nick Anderson is a member of the American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays

MAYVILLE, N.D. — Since joining the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline in July of 2019, Nick Anderson has been of the most dominant arms in baseball coming out of the bullpen. Now the Mayville State alum gets to show his stuff on the biggest stage in baseball.

Starting Tuesday, Anderson and the Rays play in their second ever World Series as a franchise. In the regular season, the former Comet, posted a 0.55 ERA, the third lowest among relief pitchers, giving up just five hits and one earned run in 19 appearances.

Its Anderson’s third season in the majors and second making it to the postseason.

Someone who will be watching closely is his college coach, Scott Berry,who has some words of encouragement.

“I support him. I encourage him. I believe in him,” Berry said. “It’s a lonely place out there on the mound in front of millions of people trying to get the ball where you want it to go and with him I just hope that he enjoys the moment. It’s a moment to enjoy and I hope he does a tremendous job against a tremendous team. I hope he continues to do the things that have made him successful up until this point. His perseverance and his diligence is hopefully going to be pay off as the series goes on.”

You can catch the entire World Series on KVRR.