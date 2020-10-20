HS Volleyball Roundup: West Fargo, Park Christian Earn Victories

West Fargo beats Davies in four sets; Park Christian takes down Fertile-Beltrami in straight sets

FARGO, N.D. — Tuesday night presented a volleyball match-up between the top two teams in the EDC, West Fargo and Davies.

Both sides had 20 wins coming in. The Packers won the first two sets, dropped the third and took the match in four sets. (32-30 25-16 19-25 25-13)

In Minnesota, Park Christian stayed undefeated on the year with a straight sets victory over Fertile-Beltrami.

Moorhead’s match with Willmar and Barnesville match with Perham were both postponed due to weather.