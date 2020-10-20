Store gears up for the season with winter essentials

Home improvement store serves as one stop shop for in demand winter necessities

FARGO, N.D. – Scheels Home and Hardware is gearing up for the winter with cold weather essentials.

Workers at the home improvement store are seeing an increase in demand as customers are asking about shovels, snowblowers, warm clothing and how they can better stay prepared this season.

The different type of equipment, such as the right snowblowers can can help make a difference.

“We’re getting ready by getting a lot of snowblowers ready to go, ready to sell for anybody in the area that needs a new machine or needs to move in with something that can handle the amount of snow that we get here and then just a nice strong shovel, something that’s not going to break when it gets extremely cold.”Scheels Specialist shop manager, Joe Schultz said.

Scheels staff say this is peak season for purchases of two stage snow blowers as they are highly sought after.