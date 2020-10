Moorhead Boys Soccer Advances to Section 8AA Final

Spuds beat Brainerd, 1-0

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Boys Soccer continues their undefeated 2020 campaign with a 1-0 win over Brainerd. Liam Weiler scored the lone goal.

With the win, the Spuds advance to the Section 8AA Final against the number one seed Maple Grove.

That game will be played either Friday or Saturday at Maple Grove with the match scheduled for 7 P.M.