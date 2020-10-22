Oakes Football Rolls into Playoffs Behind High-Powered Offense

Tornadoes face Carrington in opening round on Saturday

OAKES, N.D. — Oakes football finished a game back in the loss column of Lisbon in the class A region 1 standings. However their six wins are the most out of the eight teams in the division. After all of those wins there’s one element that’s been a driving force.

That’s the offense. In five of the Tornadoes’ six wins they’ve scored at least 45 points.In two games, 60 or more. The defense is getting the job done too, coming off back to back shutouts.

Head coach, Greg Dobitz, has been able to be explosive with the ball in large part because of his quarterback, Garret Meehl who he used different this year.

“The last three years, I’ve been a little hesitant to run him, designed runs, and things like that until towards the end of the year,” Dobitz said. “This year I said we’re going to go for it and install the whole package right from the get-go and it’s made the difference in a lot of games. Offensively, we feel like we’re going to be able to move the football running it and then we’re going to find some plays open in the passing game.”

Oakes gets set to take on Carrington in the first round of Division A action on Saturday. The Cardinals are 5-4 and coming off a win against Park River-Fordville-Lankin. With a win, the Tornadoes play the winner of undefeated Langdon-Area-Edmore-Munich and Thompson in the quarterfinals on October 31st.