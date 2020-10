College Basketball Preview: North Dakota State Men’s Basketball

Hear from Bison men's basketball coach Dave Richman about the team's preparation for the season

FARGO, N.D. — College basketball season is just around the corner. The official start to the season begins November 25th.

North Dakota State men’s basketball just wrapped up its second week of practice in preparation for the season to come.

KVRR’s Nick Couzin caught up with Bison men’s coach Dave Richman to talk about what to expect.