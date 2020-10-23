Fargo-Moorhead organizations meet to discuss domestic violence

October is domestic violence awareness month

FARGO, N.D. – Members from the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center, Fargo Police and YWCA of Cass Clay team up to host a domestic violence awareness and education meeting.

Since October is domestic violence awareness month, they thought it would be a great opportunity to speak on this issue.

They say domestic violence can be physical, sexual and/or emotional abuse.

They add domestic violence starts in such slow and incremental ways that people usually don’t notice that it’s happening.

“It’s a slow moving process, where they slowly start tearing you down. Making you feel insecure, less than who you really are. It’s a mind game. And you’re not alone in having those mind games played,” says personal trainer Mariah Prussia.

According to YWCA Cass Clay Executive Director Erin Prochnow, in 99 percent of domestic violence cases there is also financial abuse involved making it hard for the victim to leave the relationship.