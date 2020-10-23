Lisbon, Thompson football get ready for start of Division A playoffs

The Broncos are 6-0 after the regular season. The Tommies are 4-2.

LISBON, N.D. — Playoffs begin tomorrow in North Dakota for 9-man football.

Lisbon enters the postseason as the No. 2 seed in Class A and will take on Harvey-Wells County Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

The Broncos were forced to miss their last two weeks of the regular season because of positive COVID-19 cases on the team. On Friday, Lisbon players and coaches were finally back together for practice for the first time since October 6th.

It is not exactly how the team would have liked to spend the two weeks leading up to the playoffs, but head coach, Joseph Gerding, says he is confident it won’t ruin what has been a an impressive regular season.

The Broncos are 6-0 heading and they got there with a strong running game, an improved defense and a lot a of speed.

“We were very happy when we got that two seed,” said Gerding. “To know that as long as we are able to play, it is going to be here in Lisbon. Before last season we kind of made that a goal to create a home field advantage in Lisbon and we haven’t lost at home last year or this year so we feel like we have created a good home field advantage.”

The Thompson football squad also is also gearing up for the playoffs. The Tommies are 4-2 on the season after a 36-6 loss at Lisbon. Head coach Jake Schauer understands that their welcome into the playoffs comes against one of the more difficult opponents as they take on defending Champions Langdon-Edmore-Munich.

“They’ve showed some things on film offensively. Defensively they do really well,” said Schauer. “There’s a reason they’ve won the last two state championships; extremely well coached, the Romfroe brothers are two of the best in the state. If you don’t believe you can win, why are we even going to go?”