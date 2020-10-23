Minnesota HS FB Roundup: Detroit Lakes, Barnesville, DGF, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Win

Highlights from Friday night football games in Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. — It was a busy night of high school football games in Minnesota.

Barnesville started out the day with a 32-6 win over Roseau.

DGF improved to 2-1 on the season with a 40-6 at win against Park Rapids Area at home.

Detroit Lakes completed a 28-0 nothing shutout at home against Fergus Falls.

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo came back from 9-6 down at halftime to beat Park Christian, 16-9.