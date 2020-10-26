Burglary Investigation at Two Crookston Businesses
Police say it happened at Best Used Trucks and Valley Plains Equipment
CROOKSTON, Minn. — Crookston Police Department is investigating burglaries at two businesses over the weekend.
Police say that someone broke into Best Used Trucks and Valley Plains Equipment sometime before Saturday morning at 7 a.m.
They say it’s likely a vehicle was used to take the stolen items.
If you saw someone or a vehicle around these businesses near that time, contact the police department.