Moorhead Boys Soccer’s Weiler Wins High School Play of the Week

MOORHEAD, Minn. — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week goes to Moorhead Boys Soccer and Liam Weiler.

The Spuds took home 68 percent of the votes. Weiler scored the go-ahead goal to get his team to the Section 8AA title game.

Congrats to Weiler and the Spuds for taking home the win.