NDSU Men’s and Women’s Basketball To Play Non-Conference Match-Ups At Kansas

Men's game set for December 5th; Women's Game tips off on December 21st

FARGO, N.D. — The Summit League season won’t get underway until January 2nd, however, Bison fans were gifted with the reveal of one of the team’s non-conference opponents.

On December 5th, NDSU travels to take on the defending Big 12 regular season champions and number one team in the country, the Kansas Jayhawks in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks own a 23-game home winning streak dating back to December of 2018 and return three starters from last year’s 28-3 team.

North Dakota State women’s basketball is also joining the men in playing Kansas. Head coach Jory Collin returns to Lawrence where he was an assistant for a year before taking over at NDSU

The game is a homecoming for Summit League Newcomer of the Year guard Ryan Cobbins who returns to her home state where she was a four-time All-State selection scored over 1,000 points and was a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American game.