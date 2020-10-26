NDSU Men’s Basketball Picked Third in Summit League Preseason Poll; Kreuser Second Team All-Conference

Rocky Kreuser is Bison's returning leading scorer

FARGO, N.D — As the back-to-back Summit League Tournament champions, North Dakota State men’s basketball, comes in at third behind South Dakota State and Oral Roberts.

Forward Rocky Kreuser was named to the preseason All-Summit League second team.

Kreuser returns as the Bison’s leading scorer from last season after recording 10 points and six rebounds — per game.

Guard Tyree Eady and forward Sam Griesel join the big man as returning starters for a squad that finished with a 25-8 record last season.