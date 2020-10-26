UND Hockey Freshman Has Assault Conviction Come To Light

In Eight grade, Mitchell Miller was charged with violating Ohio's safe schools act for bullying

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — An assault conviction comes to light for UND hockey freshman Mitchell Miller three weeks after being drafted by the Arizona Coyotes.

While in eighth grade, Miller and another teen were charged with violating Ohio’s safe schools act for bullying a black classmate who has development disabilities.

The USA Today reports Miller admitted to tricking Isaiah Meyer-Crothers into licking candy he and another boy wiped in a urinal.

Head coach Brad Berry says in a statement the university will provide him with the necessary infrastructure to grow.

The Coyotes say Mitchell sent a letter to every team before the draft and wanted to provide him a second chance.