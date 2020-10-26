UND’s Fleecs Named to All-Summit League Second Team

Fleecs lead the Hawks in scoring last season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota women’s basketball forward Julia Fleecs was named to the preseason All-Summit League second team. The senior captain had a career year in 2019 starting all 30 games and led the team in scoring.

Fleecs was among the top 10 scorers in the conference as the fighting hawks posted a 15-15 record.

The hawks are starting a new season with interim head coach, Mallory Bernhard, after former head coach Travis Brewester was let go — after seven seasons.